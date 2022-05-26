TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

TCON stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

