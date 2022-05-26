Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $97.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $471.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Transcat by 380.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

