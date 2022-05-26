TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $528.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

