TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

