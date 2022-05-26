Triumph Group (TGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI):

5/20/2022 – Triumph Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Triumph Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Triumph Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Triumph Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Triumph Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $404,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $12,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

