TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 277.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

