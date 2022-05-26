TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TBI. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $755.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.47. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

