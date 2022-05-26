Truist Financial Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $75.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 29,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.