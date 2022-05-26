TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 21,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,411. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

