TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Raised to “Buy” at China Renaissance

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.10. China Renaissance’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.58% from the company’s previous close.

TSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.23.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

