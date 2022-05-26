TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.10. China Renaissance’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.58% from the stock’s current price.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.23.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. TuSimple has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,322 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after buying an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TuSimple by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth about $11,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.