Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 8,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $407,715.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock worth $800,363. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares in the last quarter.

TWST opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.