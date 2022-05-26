U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a growth of 243.7% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

USEG stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

