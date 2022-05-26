UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €93.00 ($98.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.13 ($109.71).

BMW traded up €0.76 ($0.81) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €78.55 ($83.56). 907,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a one year high of €100.42 ($106.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

