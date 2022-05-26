Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

UELKY opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (Get Rating)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.