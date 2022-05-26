Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
UELKY opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $26.20.
