Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will announce $89.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $86.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $377.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $433.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $479.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $591.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

