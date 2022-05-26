Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of UNBLF stock remained flat at $$72.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.