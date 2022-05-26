Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

UL opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

