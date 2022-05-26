Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to post $6.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.36 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $24.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.96 billion to $24.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.45.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

