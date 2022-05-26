Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.45.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.