uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $57.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $463.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $55.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $153.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.90 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $240.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $9,810,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $658.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.