Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.