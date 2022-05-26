United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Downgraded by TheStreet

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

