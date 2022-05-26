United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 5,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
UTHR traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.78. 590,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,432. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $229.82.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.
UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.