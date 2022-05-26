United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.68 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

UTHR opened at $228.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $229.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

