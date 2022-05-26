Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UTL stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.