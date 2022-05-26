Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UNVC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Univec Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univec (UNVC)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.