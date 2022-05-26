Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

