Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NYSE UNM opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

