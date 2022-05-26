Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,100 shares of company stock worth $20,539,903. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.