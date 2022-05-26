Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of URBN opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

