US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE USFD opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. US Foods has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

