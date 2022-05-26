Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the April 30th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VLON opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.