Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the April 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

