Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of VALU stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Value Line has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $91.72.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
