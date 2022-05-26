Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of VALU stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Value Line has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $91.72.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Value Line by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.