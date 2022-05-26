Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the April 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.