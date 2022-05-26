Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $93.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.
