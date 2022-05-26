Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,627,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.