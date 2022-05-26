Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 687,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 212,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

