Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of VAPO opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $78,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 45.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 793,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 180.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vapotherm by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

