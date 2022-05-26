Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VAXX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 6,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,415. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

