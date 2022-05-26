Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Vectrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 96,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEC opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $405.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

