Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLD. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
