Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig Purchases 40,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VERO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,390. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.28.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
