Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig Purchases 40,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,390. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 8,751,601 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Venus Concept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.