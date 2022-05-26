Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VRNOF traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 282,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,464. Verano has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

