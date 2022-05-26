Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.35.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,791.79.

VET stock opened at C$27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.05. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 7.1525695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

