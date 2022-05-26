Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 395.1% from the April 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently -5.56%.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.