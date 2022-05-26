Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 395.1% from the April 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

