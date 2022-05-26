Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Shares of VIA stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter.

In other Via Renewables news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $47,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.