Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $58.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s current price.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viasat by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

