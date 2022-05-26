Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Viasat stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.83 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Viasat by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viasat by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

