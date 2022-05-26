Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

