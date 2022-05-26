ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 21,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Roberts purchased 16,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

